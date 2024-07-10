Senators seek special counsel for Clarence Thomas' gifts

Democrats called for a criminal investigation of the Supreme Court justice

MoveOn truck highlights Justice Clarence Thomas' ethical issues
The conservative justice has received free luxury vacations, plane travel and other gifts
(Image credit: Leigh Vogel / Getty Images for MoveOn)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said Tuesday they had asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and benefactors who showered him with free luxury vacations, plane travel, evidently forgiven debts and other gifts.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

