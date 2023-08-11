Will new Clarence Thomas revelations bring Supreme Court changes?

Turns out Clarence Thomas took a lot more billionaire-funded vacations than we knew. ProPublica this week reported that the Supreme Court justice had taken "at least 38 destination vacations" — including a Bahamas yacht trip, trips to high-profile events and more — all provided by "benefactors who share the ideology that drives his jurisprudence." The report adds to the mounting pressure on Thomas, already under scrutiny for other vacations, tuition and even RV financing provided by his wealthy associates.

Those perks "often went unreported on the justice's financial disclosure forms," CNN noted, raising questions about whether he broke the law. And Politico pointed out the latest report provided fresh fodder for Democratic critics of Thomas. "Justice Thomas has brought shame upon himself and the United States Supreme Court with his acceptance of massive, repeated and undisclosed gifts," Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) wrote online. "The height of hypocrisy," added Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

Notably, few Republicans stepped forward to defend Thomas from the latest report. Conservative outlets like National Review and Fox News were apparently silent on the topic. One site, Newsbusters, blamed CNN for pushing an "anti-Thomas hit piece" and claimed there was no evidence of wrongdoing by the justice. But the Washington Examiner, a right-leaning publication, noted that GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee were largely "staying silent" about Thomas' luxury vacations. Can Thomas justify his vacations, and failure to disclose? What will the latest revelations mean for ethics reform at the Supreme Court?

What the commentators are saying

"Thomas is paid like a government employee but lives like a king," Jonathan Chait wrote at New York magazine. After previous revelations of that largesse, conservatives portrayed the gifts as "pure generosity" borne of genuine friendship that had nothing to do with Thomas' Supreme Court service or ideology. Now, though, the right is "barely making any effort to contest the specifics of the allegations against him" and attacking ProPublica's reporting as a self-evident smear. The problem isn't the reporting though. It's that "Thomas's contempt for ethical norms that is tarnishing the court's legitimacy."