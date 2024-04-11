Congress honors real-life Rosie the Riveters

What happened

Lawmakers on Wednesday awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation's highest civilian honor from Congress, to real-life Rosie the Riveters, the roughly 6 million women who went to work during World War II. Twenty-seven "Rosies" flew to Washington for the ceremony.

Who said what

"World War II would not have been won if it weren't for the Rosies at home," said Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), a sponsor of the 2020 legislation authorizing the medals. "Up until 1941, it was a man's world," said Mae Krier, 98, who built B-17 and B-29 bombers in Seattle during the war and was a driving force to get recognition for the Rosies. "They didn't know how capable us women were, did they?"

"The Rosies went to work out of necessity," and many of them were "forced out of their jobs when the men returned after the war," The New York Times said. But the experience "shaped the rest of their lives and demonstrated that women could do work that had been traditionally reserved for men."

What next?

Congress has designated March 21 national Rosie the Riveter Day.