'When you get sick, the focus should be on getting better'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The credit reporting system shouldn't punish Americans for getting sick'
Rohit Chopra at CNN
Medical billing errors are "filling Americans' credit reports with junk data that makes lenders' underwriting decisions less accurate," says Rohit Chopra. Medical debt is a "poor signal of whether someone will pay a debt," and banning it from credit reports "would alleviate a great deal of misery and unfair coercion that has tremendous financial implications for individuals and families." It is "time to put an end to medical debt coercion and protect Americans' financial health."
'Democrats must change their whole approach toward white people'
Steve Phillips at The Nation
Democrats "need to realize that if Donald Trump's felony conviction won't weaken his support among most white voters, then nothing will," says Steve Phillips. The "dominant strategic focus of the Democratic Party has been and remains to woo white voters," but "I have seen precious few examples of empirical data and research guiding this quest." Democrats should "turn their attention and resources to doing what works to get the maximum number of realistically attainable white votes possible."
'Nikki Haley is still the strongest VP pick'
Rich Lowry at National Review
Nikki Haley would "still probably be the choice who, more than any other possible pick, would help Trump win," says Rich Lowry. By conventional standards, Haley "getting the nod would be so obvious as to be completely unremarkable," and "paint-by-number politics would make her a top contender." Trump choosing Haley "would be an extraordinary grace note from someone the public doesn't expect that from" and would "be an olive branch" to "Republican-inclined voters who aren't ready to support Trump."
'Replacing taxes with tariffs would take us back to the 1800s'
Timothy Noah at The New Republic
Donald Trump's plan to replace the progressive income tax with tariffs would return the "United States economy to the nineteenth century," says Timothy Noah. Tariffs "may be necessary in limited instances to encourage the growth of certain industries," but to "embrace tariffs, in the modern age, as a source of revenue is simply insane." This is why "more respectable conservatives don't suggest, as Trump does, that the income tax ought to be replaced with tariffs."
-
How fatherhood changes the brain
Speed Read These brain changes may help men to better bond with their baby
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine peace summit gets mixed support
Speed Read Most participants signed a statement backing Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but some key countries resisted
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden warns of more Trump Supreme Court picks
Speed Read President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama discussed the repercussions of a second Trump term at a fundraiser
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden's border crackdown: too little, too late?
Talking Point New executive order is unlikely to shore up America's southern frontier – but it could make his Republican opponents sweat
By The Week UK Published
-
'America's adversaries don't share the dream of a nuclear-free world'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump visits GOP Capitol Hill, trashes Milwaukee
Speed Read The presidential candidate made a series of odd comments while meeting with House and Senate Republicans
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why the Hunter Biden verdict isn't the slam dunk Republicans have been calling for
Talking Points After years of targeting the President's family amidst claims of a rigged justice system, some conservatives still aren't satisfied with the younger Biden's three felony convictions.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why does Trump talk about sharks so much?
The Explainer How to understand the former president's comments on one of nature's perfect killing machines
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'We must instead learn how to do better science faster'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Roads are a scarce good'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What rights does Donald Trump lose as a felon?
In the Spotlight Trump is the first former president to ever be convicted of a felony
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published