Did Vladmir Putin just play Donald Trump?

The Russian president rejected a full ceasefire after long conversation with his US counterpart

Vladimir Putin
Putin made the US president wait for the scheduled phone call, which lasted around two hours
(Image credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Just hours after the White House announced that Vladimir Putin had agreed to a temporary ceasefire on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russia launched air strikes targeting exactly that.

It calls into question the Trump administration's "first real foray into wartime diplomacy" and whether or not it has been "hopelessly bluffed" by the Kremlin, said CNN's international security correspondent, Nick Paton Walsh.

