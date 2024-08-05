Does the EDL still exist?

Merseyside police identified the Islamophobic group as playing a key role in the disorder, which broke out in Southport before spreading to other towns and cities

Tommy Robinson
Former EDL leader and far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, alias Tommy Robinson, marches with supporters at a far-right rally in London in July
(Image credit: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images))
By
published
in why everyone's talking about

Keir Starmer has chaired an emergency Cobra meeting today in an effort to quell a wave of far-right violence following a mass stabbing in Southport

Serious unrest over the weekend saw "police clashing with protesters, shops being looted and hotels containing asylum seekers being attacked" in towns and cities across the UK, said the Financial Times.  More than 400 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest, and the number is expected to rise, leading some commentators to call for groups such as the English Defence League (EDL) to be banned under UK terrorism laws.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Edl Far-Right Islamophobia Keir Starmer Labour In The Spotlight
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸