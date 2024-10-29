'I am not a Nazi,' Trump says amid MSG rally fallout

Trump and his campaign are attempting to stem the fallout from comments made by speakers at Sunday's rally

Donald Trump rallies in Georgia
"I'm the opposite of a Nazi," Trump declared at an Atlanta rally Monday night
(Image credit: Christian Monterrosa / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Donald Trump and his campaign hustled Monday to stem the fallout from racist and sexist comments made by speakers at Sunday's Madison Square Garden rally, while also taking umbrage at the criticism. Most of the damage control was over comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke that Puerto Rico is a "floating island of garbage." But Trump focused on comparisons between his rally and a pro-Nazi, antisemitic and anti-communist "Pro American Rally" rally at Madison Square Garden in 1939. "I am not a Nazi," he told a rally in Atlanta Monday night. "I'm the opposite of a Nazi."

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

