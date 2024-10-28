Presidential campaign enters final week with big rallies

The race is still tied nationally and in the swing states, where the candidates are spending time

Donald Trump speaks at the campaign rally at Madison Square Garden
Trump's rally opened with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, whose routine mocked Puerto Ricans, Jews and Palestinians
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Kamala Harris kicked off the weekend discussing reproductive rights before a crowd of 30,000 in Houston and Donald Trump capped it with a rally Sunday night before a capacity crowd of nearly 20,000 fans in New York's Madison Square Garden. With eight days to go, the race is essentially tied nationally and in the battleground states, where the two candidates spent the bulk of the weekend.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

