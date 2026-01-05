Electoral pacts: which parties might do a deal at the next election?
Traditional parties refuse to hold formal talks with rivals but a quiet arrangement ‘makes sense’
If 2024 was the year of the Labour landslide, 2025 was the year that the smaller parties were on the rise with potentially huge ramifications for the next election.
Polls say that voters are “deserting Labour and the Tories” so talk of election deals is “becoming more urgent”, said The i Paper. The two main parties are losing supporters to smaller ones like Reform UK and the Green Party, fuelling predictions that tactical voting “may decide the next general election, due in 2029”.
Green Party leader Zack Polanski is among the few apparently willing to formalise a pact. Here are some of the possible options.
Tory-Reform
Nigel Farage has denied claims from unnamed Reform UK donors in the Financial Times that he expects an electoral pact or a merger between his party and the Conservatives before the next general election.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Such a move would represent a historic realignment on the right of British politics, but Farage said he is in fact aiming for a “reverse takeover” of the Conservatives. “A deal with them as they are would cost us votes,” he said.
Kemi Badenoch has also ruled out the idea. But “there are posh Southern seats where Reform can’t win, and working-class seats where the Tories can’t win”, said The Telegraph. While there is unlikely to be any “formal arrangement”, each party “quietly standing aside” in certain constituencies “makes sense”.
Green-Labour
The Greens are eyeing a “pact” with Labour to “shut out Farage”, two senior party officials told Politico. The arrangement, which would “stop short” of a “formal” deal, would be “tapping into tactical voting”. The Greens are “discussing the prospect of informal, local prioritisations of resources so the best-placed progressive challenger can win”.
But Labour is “keen to tamp down talk of working together”. A senior government adviser said Labour is “not even thinking about” working with Polanski. There’s “scepticism” that a “non-aggression deal” would work, because the Greens will be “vying for the kind of urban heartlands Labour can’t afford to back down from”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Lib Dem-Labour
The Liberal Democrats and Labour have teamed up in the past, in 1903, 1924, 1929 and 1977. The question of them uniting again for a “common national project” has been “asked repeatedly, in various guises and circumstances, for more than 100 years”, said Martin Kettle in The Guardian.
But what about now? Would Lib Dem leader Ed Davey work with Labour? “Everyone knows he would,” said The Independent, but “everyone also knows he can’t say so”.
There are “very few” Commons seats where the two parties “compete directly these days”, said Emma Burnell on Labour List. A “judicious use of resources at the next general election (from both sides) will probably keep it that way".
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
The MAGA civil war takes center stage at the Turning Point USA conference
IN THE SPOTLIGHT ‘Americafest 2025’ was a who’s who of right-wing heavyweights eager to settle scores and lay claim to the future of MAGA
-
How cryptocurrency is changing politics
In The Spotlight From electoral campaigns to government investments, crypto is everywhere and looks like it’s here to stay
-
Nigel Farage’s £9mn windfall: will it smooth his path to power?
In Depth The record donation has come amidst rumours of collaboration with the Conservatives and allegations of racism in Farage's school days
-
ECHR: is Europe about to break with convention?
Today's Big Question European leaders to look at updating the 75-year-old treaty to help tackle the continent’s migrant wave
-
Is a Reform-Tory pact becoming more likely?
Today’s Big Question Nigel Farage’s party is ahead in the polls but still falls well short of a Commons majority, while Conservatives are still losing MPs to Reform
-
The launch of Your Party: how it could work
The Explainer Despite landmark decisions made over the party’s makeup at their first conference, core frustrations are ‘likely to only intensify in the near-future’
-
Nigel Farage: was he a teenage racist?
Talking Point Farage’s denials have been ‘slippery’, but should claims from Reform leader’s schooldays be on the news agenda?
-
What does the fall in net migration mean for the UK?
Today’s Big Question With Labour and the Tories trying to ‘claim credit’ for lower figures, the ‘underlying picture is far less clear-cut’