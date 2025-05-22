Home energy: Bills are up, efficiency is out

The Energy Star program saves Americans billions of dollars, but the Trump administration plans to 'eliminate' it

An Energy Star dishwasher sits on display at a Lowe&#039;s store
The Trump administration is interested in sabotaging anything "related to curbing greenhouse gas emissions"
(Image credit: Jim R. Bounds / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

President Trump's war on appliance standards won't help your budget, said Tik Root in Grist. After attacking low flow showerheads and LED lights, the White House has now set its sights on the federal Energy Star program, which it wants "eliminated." Launched in 1992, Energy Star has set "efficiency specifications for products ranging from dishwashers to entire homes." It also offers federal rebates for efficient appliances and a federal tax incentive for building Energy Star homes. Certification is voluntary, but most major manufacturers participate because consumers overwhelmingly like it. "More than 1,000 companies, cities, and groups wrote a letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin urging him to support the program," noting that it costs only $32 million to administer, yet it saves American households $40 billion annually on energy bills.

Manufacturers can market energy savings without a federal program, said Jeff Luse in Reason. This is "yet another example of the government doing a job that the private sector could do." In fact, the gigantic influence of Energy Star—with its signature blue labels—has likely crowded out even "more accurate ways to measure energy operating costs." Except this is not really about energy costs, said Elizabeth Kolbert in The New Yorker. Lowering those was a Trump campaign vow. But in reality, the administration is much more interested in sabotaging anything remotely "related to curbing greenhouse gas emissions." The second Trump term "has been to climate protection what the Visigoths were to Rome," and even a program that is as "unusually well known and popular" as Energy Star is a target.

