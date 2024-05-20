Mayor Eric Adams looks to Rome to solve New York City's migrant problems

Adams met with city officials and religious leaders in the Italian capital to try to take back lessons to the US

New York City Mayor Eric Adams in front of the Colosseum in Rome
Justin Klawans, The Week US
It is no secret that New York City has been dealing with a critical influx of migrants, and Mayor Eric Adams is now looking to a city 4,200 miles away for a solution. Adams recently traveled to Rome and met with Italian leaders on ways to solve New York's migrant crisis. The three-day trip, which took place in mid-May, included meetings with Pope Francis and Italian leaders from other religions, as well as Roman city officials. 

Beyond meetings, Adams also visited facilities set up by Rome to house migrants and asylum seekers. He was impressed by "how fast they're able to cycle the migrants and asylum seekers out of the welcome center," Adams said in a press briefing, noting that within two months, Roman officials "target to get folks into working trades, teaching them basic Italian and moving them forward through the system." 

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

