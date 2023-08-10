New York City's escalating migrant crisis

At the end of July, New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a blunt warning about the city's ongoing migrant crisis. "Our next phase of this strategy, now that we have run out of room, we have to figure out how we're going to localize the inevitable that there's no more room indoors," he said during a violence prevention task force meeting in conjunction with Governor Kathy Hochul (D) and other city and state officials. The comments notably arrived after The Roosevelt Hotel, where many migrants are being housed, reached full capacity, and incoming hopefuls were left stranded outside on the street in the heat. "We need to call a state of emergency, and we need to properly fund this national crisis," the mayor said, noting that his administration will soon be starting the "next phase of our operation."

How did so many migrants end up in NYC?

New York has always been a city of newcomers, in part a reflection of its ethos as a sanctuary city but also due to a legal obligation to offer shelter to anyone that wants it, setting it apart from other urban areas like Chicago or Washington, D.C. First enacted in 1981, the right-to-shelter mandate arrived in the wake of a 1979 class-action lawsuit against the city, wherein a homeless man named Robert Callahan served as a plaintiff on behalf of homeless people facing overcrowding in shelters, per Bloomberg. Since then, several city administrations have attempted — and failed — to squash the rule.

The impetus of the current crisis is also political, largely because of pushback from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R). In protest of what he sees as lax federal policies at the U.S.-Mexico border, Abbott has bussed migrants out of Texas towns and into larger, more liberal northern cities like Chicago, D.C. and New York City.

How many have arrived?

According to the mayor's office, almost 100,000 migrants have arrived since last spring. The city has "opened 194 sites, including 14 humanitarian release centers," for these asylum seekers, and more than 1,300 asylum applications have been "submitted since the city launched a health center in June," per Axios. "We get 2,300 people a week," Anne Williams-Isom, the deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, said during an early August briefing. "I can only speak to what we are doing in New York City. We are giving our blood, sweat and tears into this, doing the best that we can. I can't speak to the federal government." The city estimates that the migrant influx will cost it more than $4 billion over two years.

What does 'no more room' really mean?

At the end of July, New York had enough beds to fulfill its right-to-shelter obligation. But at some point in the ensuing days, "that stopped being the case," the Times reported. "There is no more room," Adams said at the time. "From this moment on, it's downhill."