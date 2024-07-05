Thirty years after genocide, France and Rwanda are slowly reconciling

By its own admission, France bore 'serious and overwhelming' responsibilities during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Decades later, relations between the two countries are beginning to thaw

Photo collage of the former president of France, François Mitterrand wearing an ermine cloak, on a background of the Rwandan Genocide memorial names wall in Kigali.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

It's been three decades since armed militias of Rwanda's Hutu ethnic majority murdered hundreds of thousands of the country's Tutsi minority in what is now widely regarded as one of the worst instances of sectarian violence of the 20th century. Not only has the Rwandan genocide irrevocably altered that nation's unique arc of history, but it has impacted countries across the globe as well. Questions of culpability and enablement stretch along colonial and globalized vectors worldwide, and perhaps nowhere are they felt more acutely than in France. 

In 2021, France acknowledged those questions, admitting that then-President François Mitterrand's support for the Hutu regime at the time amounted to a "heavy and overwhelming responsibility" for the genocide. While France was not itself "an accomplice" to the violence directly, President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Rwanda's capital Kigali that year, he nevertheless hoped that survivors of the atrocity might "give us the gift of forgiveness." France could have "stopped the genocide" but lacked "the will," Macron said in April in a video message commemorating the genocide's 30th anniversary. 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

