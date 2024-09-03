'Fury' as UK suspends some arms sales to Israel
Netanyahu condemns Foreign Office's 'shameful' decision to partially restrict weapons exports
The UK has broken with the Biden administration in Washington by limiting the sale of a raft of arms components to Israel, saying there is a "clear risk" they could be used in violation of international humanitarian law.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that 30 licences, including parts for fighter planes, helicopters and drones, would be put on hold. But he insisted the UK continued to support Israel's right to defend itself. 'This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo.”
The current plan is that new licences will be assessed on a case by case basis, and if Israel's conduct improves, suspensions could be lifted.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Britain's 350 export licences with Israel represent a "tiny amount" of the nation's total weapons imports, said Politico. But Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently facing "increased pressure from domestic protests and strikes", called the ban "shameful". "With or without British arms, Israel will win this war," he said.
Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the UK's decision comes at a time when Israel is fighting a war "launched by a savage terrorist organisation" and mourning six hostages "executed in cold blood by Hamas". Foreign Minister Israel Katz was "furious" over the decision, telling The Telegraph that it sends a "problematic message to the terrorist organisation Hamas”.
Since the Hamas attacks on 7 October and the subsequent Israeli military operation in Gaza, Western governments have been "coming under growing pressure" to stop arms sales, said the BBC. Amnesty International UK criticised the new suspension saying it was "too limited".
This suspension is expected to "cause strains with the Biden administration in the US" and Trump-aligned Republicans, both of whom argue against suspending arms exports under international law, said The Guardian. Biden is "under pressure" from pro-Palestinian Democrats to leverage the issue of arms sales to push Netanyahu for concessions in ceasefire talks.
In 1982, Britain’s then prime minister Margaret Thatcher suspended arms licences to Israel altogether in response to its invasion of Lebanon. The embargo was lifted in 1994, although briefly reimposed in 2002 after it emerged that UK-made weapons were being used in the Palestinian territories, in breach of usage agreements.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Kaye O'Doherty is editorial assistant at The Week Junior and also writes travel and food content for TheWeek.com
-
The UK's worsening wet weather
The Explainer More frequent and intense rain is keeping flood boss 'awake at night'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Is the tide turning on diversity initiatives?
In The Spotlight 'Online pressure from the right' and legal and political changes lead major US corporates to reverse DEI policies
By The Week Staff Published
-
Crossword: September 3, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Harris claims steadfast values in CNN interview
Speed Read This was Harris' first major television interview since she became the Democratic presidential nominee
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The federal government's response to the latest surge has been tepid at best'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Vance says Harris 'can go to hell' amid cemetery dispute
Speed Read The Republican vice presidential nominee criticized Kamala Harris for her handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will new Israeli settlers remain in West Bank?
Today's Big Question Violence and land grabs against Palestinians in occupied territories have risen since 7 October attacks
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
What does the post-DNC future look like for the Uncommitted movement?
Today's Big Question After unsuccessfully lobbying to place a representative on the Democratic National Convention stage, where does the staunchly anti-Gaza war group go from here?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Israel rescues unguarded hostage in Gaza tunnel
Speed Read Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued by Israeli forces after 326 days of captivity
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump hit with revised charges, cemetery complaint
Speed Read The indictment updates reflect a recent Supreme Court decision about presidential immunity
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'massive' air attack
Speed Read At least 11 civilians were killed as Russia targeted cities and infrastructure
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published