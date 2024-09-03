'Fury' as UK suspends some arms sales to Israel

Netanyahu condemns Foreign Office's 'shameful' decision to partially restrict weapons exports

An Israeli fighter jet
David Lammy announced that 30 licences, including parts for fighter planes, would be put on hold
(Image credit: Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images)
By ,
published

The UK has broken with the Biden administration in Washington by limiting the sale of a raft of arms components to Israel, saying there is a "clear risk" they could be used in violation of international humanitarian law.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that 30 licences, including parts for fighter planes, helicopters and drones, would be put on hold. But he insisted the UK continued to support Israel's right to defend itself. 'This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo.”

Israel And Palestine Israel Arms Deals Benjamin Netanyahu
Kaye O'Doherty

Kaye O'Doherty is editorial assistant at The Week Junior and also writes travel and food content for TheWeek.com

