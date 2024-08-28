Israel rescues unguarded hostage in Gaza tunnel
Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued by Israeli forces after 326 days of captivity
What happened
Israeli naval commandos exploring Hamas' tunnel network under Gaza on Tuesday found and rescued one of the Israelis taken hostage in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a 52-year-old Bedouin Arab, was discovered alone and without Hamas guards, Israeli officials said.
Who said what
"Suddenly, I heard someone speaking Hebrew outside the door, I couldn't believe it," Alkadi told Israeli President Issac Herzog from the hospital. "Work 24 hours, don't sleep until" the other hostages are home. Israel says just over 100 hostages remain in Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead. Alkadi is the eighth one rescued alive. Israel accidentally killed three hostages in December, mistaking them for Hamas militants.
Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari described Alkadi's rescue as part of a "complex and brave" operation, based on "precise intelligence." But two senior Israeli officials told The New York Times that commandos searching the tunnel were surprised to stumble upon Alkadi. They initially thought he was a "terrorist or somebody else," Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi, a former deputy commander of Israel's Gaza division, said to The Washington Post. "Luckily they didn't shoot him."
What next?
Israeli security officials and hostage families "say a cease-fire deal is needed to free most of those who are still being held and that time is running out," The Wall Street Journal said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump hit with revised charges, cemetery complaint
Speed Read The indictment updates reflect a recent Supreme Court decision about presidential immunity
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - August 28, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - poachers, pirates, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Only Murders in the Building, series four: 'screamingly funny'
The Week Recommends Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy join star-studded cast in latest instalment of 'compelling' whodunnit
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Trump hit with revised charges, cemetery complaint
Speed Read The indictment updates reflect a recent Supreme Court decision about presidential immunity
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'massive' air attack
Speed Read At least 11 civilians were killed as Russia targeted cities and infrastructure
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The unexpected solidarity ran both ways'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Jack Smith asks appeals court to revive Trump case
Speed read Smith's team wants to reverse Judge Aileen Cannon's dismissal of the classified documents case
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump casts doubt on ABC debate with Harris
Speed Read The Republican nominee says he might back out of the Sept. 10 event
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
RFK Jr. says Trump alliance not about revenge
Speed Read Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel, Hezbollah trade rocket fire, avert war
Speed Read The cross-border skirmish stopped short of all-out war, though Hezbollah said it will only halt attacks following a cease-fire in Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
In DNC finale, Harris asks America to turn the page
Speed Read Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a historic speech
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published