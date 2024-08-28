Israel rescues unguarded hostage in Gaza tunnel

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued by Israeli forces after 326 days of captivity

Relative of freed Israeli hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi shows photo from hospital
(Image credit: Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

Israeli naval commandos exploring Hamas' tunnel network under Gaza on Tuesday found and rescued one of the Israelis taken hostage in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a 52-year-old Bedouin Arab, was discovered alone and without Hamas guards, Israeli officials said.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

