'Gaza and the moral decline of Western politics'

Gaza and 'the graveyard for children': the moral decline of Western politics

Chandran Nair in the South China Morning Post

"The worst wars of this century have a common thread: Western intervention, instigation, or historical entanglement," writes Chandran Nair in the South China Morning Post. As the "horrors" of the "assault on Gaza's civilian population stuns and numbs onlookers", people around the world are "left wondering why and how Western powers have stood in the way of calls for a ceasefire".

Think dear Uncle Joe's angelic? Think again

Gerard Baker in The Times

While media attention is on Donald Trump's fraud trial, Joe Biden is "no stranger to a 'dodgy deal'", writes Gerard Baker in The Times. There is a "rising stench of corruption emanating from the vicinity of Joe Biden", who has been "on the receiving end of a lucrative deal and influence-peddling arrangement on behalf of communist China". The president, however, has "denied any direct involvement in the scheme".

Boris Johnson's lethal loathing of Rishi Sunak makes a Labour landslide more likely

Paul Waugh in The i Paper

He has "long been his own worst enemy", but Boris Johnson "may now be his party's too", writes Paul Waugh in The i Paper. Allies say that Johnson's "three-stage plan" involves the Tories losing the next election; the "crashing-and-burning of Sunak's replacement"; then "the cry of 'bring back Boris'" from party and public. But Johnson's critics think that he "puts himself first and party unity second", which could boost Labour's chances.

Hello, Michael Gove? I'd like to report a gang of extremists who are undermining British values

George Monbiot in The Guardian

In "destroying" national morale, "attacking democracy" and "inciting hatred", this government should be "reported to itself", writes George Monbiot in The Guardian. Michael Gove’s levelling up department has "proposed a new definition" of extremism and as a "responsible member of society", Monbiot would like to "report a gang of malcontents whose behaviour clearly fits" the description.