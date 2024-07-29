'The end result is all of humanity degraded'

'This is the world we live in now. Get used to it.'

Nesrine Malik at The Guardian

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's standing ovation from U.S. Congress last week ushered in a "new phase of the war in Gaza — one in which it is not only tolerated as an unfortunate necessity, but is seen as something for which unquestionable support will continue," says Nesrine Malik. This "represents a dissolution not only of international law, but a fundamental human law." While the "sanctity of human life" is what "separates us from barbarism," Israel's war on Gaza has become the "status quo."

'The immigrant workforce of America's dairy farms must be protected'

Abdullah Shihipar at The Boston Globe

Americans have seen "headlines about the spread of avian flu for months," and "many wonder if the H5N1 bird flu will develop into a pandemic similar to COVID-19," says Abdullah Shihipar. There have been 14 reported human cases so far and "clearly, America's farmworkers are on the front line" of the risk. Many of them are "exploited immigrant laborers" who "need to be protected" to "prevent a broader pandemic."

'Warmth helps her avoid the backlash that women … face for showing power'

Cydney Hurston Dupree at the Los Angeles Times

As Kamala Harris works to become the next U.S. president, the "strongest tool in her arsenal is her words," says Cydney Hurston Dupree. "Coverage of Harris throughout her vice presidency has repeatedly ridiculed her speech," with detractors calling her use of language "bizarre and mystifying." But while "some leaders choose to emphasize dominance," Harris chooses to "aim for warmth," which is a "brilliant strategy that can win her the presidency."

'The outside world has heard little of the horrors'

The Times editorial board

The civil war in Sudan, which has been ongoing for more than a year, is "one of the most brutal, destructive and pointless conflicts in the world," says The Times editorial board. "An epidemic of violence has led to mass rapes and thousands of women being forced into child marriage or sexual slavery," but "no attempt to halt the war or start peace negotiations has yet shown any effect," as the world is "preoccupied with conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza."