US military declares end to Gaza pier aid mission

The temporary pier mission was troubled by weather and mechanical malfunctions

A temporary pier enabled the maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to the United Nations in Gaza for distribution to Palestinian people
Humanitarian aid for Gaza is expected to be brought in through an Israeli port instead
(Image credit: U.S. Central Command via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
inspeed read

What happened

Pentagon officials on Wednesday announced the completion of the "maritime surge mission" that saw a massive floating pier constructed off the Gaza coastline to bring sea-borne aid to the beleaguered Palestinian territory.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Gaza U.s. Military Israel And Palestine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸