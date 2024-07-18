US military declares end to Gaza pier aid mission
The temporary pier mission was troubled by weather and mechanical malfunctions
What happened
Pentagon officials on Wednesday announced the completion of the "maritime surge mission" that saw a massive floating pier constructed off the Gaza coastline to bring sea-borne aid to the beleaguered Palestinian territory.
Who said what
The pier, estimated to cost approximately $230 million, "has done exactly what we intended it to do," Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said to reporters, adding that the mission was "complete" so "there's no more need" to use it. The pier had only been fully operational for some 20 days since being installed in May, and had been "bedeviled by bad weather and mechanical malfunctions," CBS News said. The whole mission has been "extraordinary, but troubled," said Reuters. Although the pier enabled the delivery of nearly 20 million pounds of much-needed supplies, the aid groups "expected to distribute the food once it reached land were reluctant to do so, citing persistent fears for their workers' safety," The Washington Post said.
What next?
Aid intended for the war-torn Palestinian territory is now expected to be shipped from Cyprus to the Israeli port city of Ashdod, before being transferred to trucks and driven to Gaza.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Today's political cartoons - July 18, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - the precarious president, violent double standards, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Longlegs: 'nerve-jangling and devilishly bleak' horror film
The Week Recommends Nicolas Cage gives perhaps the most 'terrifying' performance of his career as the titular serial killer
By The Week UK Published
-
How close are we to finding a cure for ageing?
Today's Big Question Tests on mice show treated animals live 25% longer and the breakthrough could be used for humans
By The Week UK Published
-
Macron accepts French PM's resignation
Speed Read Gabriel Attal and his government have resigned
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Trump security boosted weeks ago due to 'Iran plot'
Speed Read The recent shooting at a Pennsylvania rally is not believed to be connected
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump taps Ohio Sen. JD Vance as VP pick
Speed Read Vance, who once called Trump "America's Hitler," is now among his most vocal defenders
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Hamas says military chief survived Israeli strike
Speed Read An Israeli bombing failed to hit its intended target, military commander Mohammed Deif, but killed at least 90 Palestinians
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US and Germany foil Russian assassination plot
Speed Read The target was the CEO of Rheinmetall, which has been making weapons for Ukraine
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
First Israeli report on Oct. 7 finds 'severe mistakes and errors' in IDF response
Speed Reads Israeli military admits failures in response to deadly Hamas attack that triggered Gaza war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets to fly 'this summer'
Speed Read Warplanes sent by the U.S. and other NATO allies will help combat Russian forces
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Senators seek special counsel for Clarence Thomas' gifts
Speed Read Democrats called for a criminal investigation of the Supreme Court justice
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published