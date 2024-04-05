Israel vows more Gaza aid after Biden warning

What happened

Israel announced "immediate steps" to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza late Thursday, hours after President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that without increased aid and reduced civilian harm, the White House might change its policy on Israel's Gaza war.

Who said what

Biden said Israel's "strikes on humanitarian workers" are "unacceptable" and demanded immediate, "specific, concrete and measurable steps" to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, The White House said. "If we don't see changes from their side, there will be changes from our side," national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

"The U.S. had asked Israel to implement those steps months ago but Netanyahu" balked "under pressure from his political base and ultranationalist members of his coalition to limit aid into Gaza," Barak Ravid said at Axios. Israel's deadly strike on World Central Kitchen workers prompted previously unseen "outrage" in the White House. The "tense 30-minute call" with Netanyahu was the first time Biden "leveraged U.S. aid to influence the conduct of the war against Hamas," The New York Times said.

What next?

Israel said it will open the Erez crossing in northern Gaza and allow significantly more aid trucks from Jordan, among other changes. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the White House welcomes Israel's announced steps, and they "must now be fully and rapidly implemented."