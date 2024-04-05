Israel vows more Gaza aid after Biden warning

Biden threatened to change U.S. policy on Gaza if civilians were not protected

President Joe Biden on the phone
This is the first time Biden has "leveraged U.S. aid to influence the conduct of the war against Hamas"
What happened

Israel announced "immediate steps" to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza late Thursday, hours after President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that without increased aid and reduced civilian harm, the White House might change its policy on Israel's Gaza war.



