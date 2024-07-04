General election: Britain heads to the polls

Voters have remained 'curiously unengaged' throughout a campaign which seems to many like a foregone conclusion

A polling station in Yarm, North Yorkshire during May's local elections
"The hurly-burly is almost done," said the Daily Mail: polling day is upon us. The parties spent the final week of the campaign making last-minute pitches to voters. Rishi Sunak urged them not to "surrender" to a Labour "supermajority", warning that it would lead to major tax hikes and pose a threat to national security. Keir Starmer asked voters for a strong mandate to get on with what he called "the change we need". 

At their second head-to-head debate last week, Sunak gave what was widely regarded as his punchiest performance to date, but few expect it to stave off a punishing election defeat for his party. When the PM stunned his colleagues by calling an early election six weeks ago, they "feared the worst", said Katy Balls in The Spectator. Yet what "they originally saw as the worst case scenario now looks like quite a good result". At the time, it seemed plausible that the Tories might hold on to 200 MPs; they now fear they may end up with as few as 50. 

