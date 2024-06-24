Bad bet: why can't the Tories shake off the gambling scandal?

Four Conservative Party figures are now under investigation for placing bets on the date of the general election

Rishi Sunak
Sunak told a BBC Question Time audience that he was 'incredibly angry' to learn of the allegations
(Image credit: Stefan Rousseau / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

A fourth Conservative Party official is being investigated by the gambling watchdog in a growing scandal that has engulfed the Tories 10 days before the general election.

Nick Mason, the party's chief data officer, has been informed by the Gambling Commission that he is part of their inquiry into bets being placed on the timing of the election, said The Sunday Times. The Conservative Party has said he has now taken a leave of absence.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Today's Big Question Rishi Sunak Conservative Party General Election 2024
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸