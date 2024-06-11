Tory manifesto: will new pledges shift election trajectory?

Rishi Sunak promises further National Insurance cut but Conservatives' plans contain few surprises

Rishi Sunak at the launch of the Conservative Party's 2024 general election manifesto
Rishi Sunak pledged billions of pounds in tax cuts as he launched the Conservative Party's election manifesto, hoping to narrow a 21-point poll deficit. 

The policy document promised a further 2p cut in employees' National Insurance contributions by April 2027, taking the rate to 6p, which is half what it was at the start of 2024. There are also plans to scrap the main rate of self-employed National Insurance by the end of the parliament.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

