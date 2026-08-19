GOP voters reject Florida’s Mills, other Trump picks

There were several other big surprises in Tuesday’s primaries

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Florida GOP Reps. Byron Donalds, right, and Cory Mills are seen in the U.S. Capitol
Florida GOP Reps. Byron Donalds, right, and Cory Mills are seen in the U.S. Capitol
(Image credit: Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images)

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  