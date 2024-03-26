'The House under GOP rule has become a hostile workplace'

'House GOP resignations send a very clear message'

Patricia Lopez at Bloomberg

House GOP infighting "has made legislating impossible," says Patricia Lopez. And the "paper-thin GOP" majority narrowed to a single vote with the recent resignations of Reps Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.). House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) needs to bypass controlling Freedom Caucus "extremists" and reach out to other Republicans and "even Democrats." That's how he got the deal to avert a government shutdown, and "could be the key to getting desperately needed aid to Ukraine."

'Americans continue moving out of high-tax states'

Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial board

The latest Census Bureau report on domestic migration "provides more evidence that the blue-state model of high taxes and a stifling regulatory climate has consequences," says the Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial board. High-tax, Democrat-led states, including California, New York and Illinois, are "hemorrhaging" population as people move to low-tax, "market-friendly" Republican strongholds like Texas and Florida, states with eight of the 10 counties showing the biggest population gains. "Policies do indeed matter."

'Toxic gun culture begins at home'

Elizabeth Spiers in The New York Times

Parents of school shooters never see it coming, says Elizabeth Spiers. James and Jennifer Crumbley didn't, despite warning signs. Parents can't anticipate their kids will feel "inferior or disempowered," and snap. But they can keep their children from accessing guns in the home, or at least "make sure they are not reinforcing a toxic gun culture that says that displaying and threatening to use lethal machines is a reasonable way to deal with anger or adversity."

'Why the US must not repeat the mistakes of the Civil War in dealing with Jan. 6 offenders'

Andrew G. Reiter in The Boston Globe

Former President Donald Trump's vow to pardon people convicted over their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack "would be a dangerous repeat" of clemency former Confederates got after the Civil War, says Andrew G. Reiter. That unfortunate decision still "haunts us today" in clashes like the attempts to keep Trump off the ballot using the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause. "It's vital to hold those who commit violence accountable to deter future violence."

