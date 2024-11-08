How much of a problem is Nigel Farage now for Labour?

Reform UK will be the "main challenger" to Labour at the Welsh election in 2026, Nigel Farage said this morning.

Farage takes "top billing" at his party's conference in Wales today, said the BBC, after returning from the US "having supported Donald Trump's successful presidential campaign". The former Ukip leader said it is in the "national interest" for him to "help break down barriers" between the Labour government and the US president-elect.

The "biggest winner" in the UK from Trump's "victory across the pond" may be Farage, said Katy Balls in The Spectator, because he "can boast to have a direct line to the so-called leader of the free world".

"No other country on this side of the Atlantic" has "such access to the soon-to-be most powerful man in the world", said The Telegraph. This presents a "glorious opportunity" for Starmer to "get the jump on our competitors", but he'll "undoubtedly pass up" the chance for ideological reasons.

"Now would be the time to accept Farage's reasonable proposal" to be a middle man, "eat some humble pie, and look to guard against any economic hit to the UK", said the Daily Express, but we are likely to "see more student politics from the Labour Party".

But taking Farage up on his offer "could even be clever politics for Labour as it seeks to win over wavering Reform supporters", said the Express. And Balls said the biggest problem Farage poses to Starmer is "an electoral one", because Reform is "looking to make gains in Wales and Scotland" and become "the main challenger to Labour" in the Midlands and northern England.

So despite their "thumping victory in July, Labour politicians are looking nervously over their shoulders at the prospect of an election fought on immigration and the cost of living", said Politico. Farage's Reform would be "well-placed to benefit both from general anti-incumbent feeling and from a demand for tougher action on immigration".

Another cause of unease in Labour circles came from a YouGov survey last month. It found that Starmer is more unpopular than Farage, with a net approval rating of -36 for the prime minister, compared to -35 for Farage.

As anxiety grows in Labour ranks, one of its MPs said that "we cannot be distracted by bull****" because "it's all about jobs and borders". That, said Balls, is "the lesson" Labour MPs worried about Reform hope Starmer and his team will "take from this week's election result" in the US.

What next?

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden seems to have "slapped down" Farage's offer to act as an intermediary, said The Mirror. Speaking to Times Radio, McFadden said working with Washington was not about a "single individual" and insisted Labour already had a good relationship with Trump.

But even if Starmer tries to keep Farage at arm's length in transatlantic dealings, the Reform leader could yet embarrass him, said The Telegraph. The prime minister will ask the King to invite Trump for a state visit to Britain, and he'll already know that "risks the humiliation of the president spending more time" with Farage "than with him".