How much of a problem is Nigel Farage now for Labour?

Reform leader's close bond with President-elect Donald Trump creates a new dilemma for Keir Starmer

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage, who attended Donald Trump's election celebrations in Florida, has offered to 'help break down barriers' between Keir Starmer and the president-elect
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Reform UK will be the "main challenger" to Labour at the Welsh election in 2026, Nigel Farage said this morning.

Farage takes "top billing" at his party's conference in Wales today, said the BBC, after returning from the US "having supported Donald Trump's successful presidential campaign". The former Ukip leader said it is in the "national interest" for him to "help break down barriers" between the Labour government and the US president-elect.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

