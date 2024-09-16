'If this is a race, China has a commanding lead'

'What happens if China stops trying to save the world?'

David Wallace-Wells at The New York Times

China has "rewritten the global green transition story," says David Wallace-Wells. When examining the "world outside of China, those eye-popping global curves flatten out considerably — green energy is still moving in the right direction, but much more slowly." The U.S. is "throwing up green-tech tariffs to protect American clean-energy industries — a sign that, measuring by price point, we are already losing." The green "gap between China and everybody else is much larger and more intimidating than is widely acknowledged."

'Crimea shows what Ukraine can do'

Anna Husarska at The Wall Street Journal

The "success of Ukraine's counterattacks into Crimea may be the strongest argument for allowing Kyiv to fire long-range weapons into Russia," says Anna Husarska. It "proves that strikes into Russian territory could save many Ukrainian lives and put Vladimir Putin on his heels." If "Ukraine could launch long-range weapons at targets in Russia, the costs of the war would rise for Moscow," so the "longer Washington waits to give Ukraine permission, the more civilians will die."

'The education policy that makes a difference is not the one you think'

Bjorn Lomborg at Newsweek

The "commonly promoted approaches — increasing salaries for teachers, lowering class sizes, and building more schools — are costly and do little or nothing for learning," says Bjorn Lomborg. But Malawi is "embracing an educational policy that shows hope." Malawian kids "are now for one hour a day using personalized, adaptive software on a tablet." This "approach could also be useful in rich countries," and "tablets to teach at each student's own level offer a powerful way forward."

'US should demand Israel investigate killing of pro-Palestinian activist'

The Boston Globe editorial board

American-Turkish citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, killed by Israeli soldiers, "knew she was heading into a dangerous, volatile situation," but "was there as a nonviolent protester, and a well-trained military should be able to distinguish between threatening and nonthreatening conduct," says The Boston Globe editorial board. The U.S. "should demand a full and transparent investigation by Israeli authorities into Eygi's death. Demanding "justice for Eygi is about fulfilling the promise that America will seek to protect its citizens overseas."

