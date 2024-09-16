'If this is a race, China has a commanding lead'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'What happens if China stops trying to save the world?'
David Wallace-Wells at The New York Times
China has "rewritten the global green transition story," says David Wallace-Wells. When examining the "world outside of China, those eye-popping global curves flatten out considerably — green energy is still moving in the right direction, but much more slowly." The U.S. is "throwing up green-tech tariffs to protect American clean-energy industries — a sign that, measuring by price point, we are already losing." The green "gap between China and everybody else is much larger and more intimidating than is widely acknowledged."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Crimea shows what Ukraine can do'
Anna Husarska at The Wall Street Journal
The "success of Ukraine's counterattacks into Crimea may be the strongest argument for allowing Kyiv to fire long-range weapons into Russia," says Anna Husarska. It "proves that strikes into Russian territory could save many Ukrainian lives and put Vladimir Putin on his heels." If "Ukraine could launch long-range weapons at targets in Russia, the costs of the war would rise for Moscow," so the "longer Washington waits to give Ukraine permission, the more civilians will die."
'The education policy that makes a difference is not the one you think'
Bjorn Lomborg at Newsweek
The "commonly promoted approaches — increasing salaries for teachers, lowering class sizes, and building more schools — are costly and do little or nothing for learning," says Bjorn Lomborg. But Malawi is "embracing an educational policy that shows hope." Malawian kids "are now for one hour a day using personalized, adaptive software on a tablet." This "approach could also be useful in rich countries," and "tablets to teach at each student's own level offer a powerful way forward."
'US should demand Israel investigate killing of pro-Palestinian activist'
The Boston Globe editorial board
American-Turkish citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, killed by Israeli soldiers, "knew she was heading into a dangerous, volatile situation," but "was there as a nonviolent protester, and a well-trained military should be able to distinguish between threatening and nonthreatening conduct," says The Boston Globe editorial board. The U.S. "should demand a full and transparent investigation by Israeli authorities into Eygi's death. Demanding "justice for Eygi is about fulfilling the promise that America will seek to protect its citizens overseas."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
The rise of the space economy
Shoot for the moon
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
How the far right media bubble failed Donald Trump
By ensconcing himself in the comfort of friendly — and increasingly conspiracy-driven — media, the former president is stuck in a feedback loop of his own making
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Shogun' dominates Emmys, 'Hacks' surprises
Speed Read 'Shogun' won a record 18 Emmys and 'Hacks' beat 'The Bear' in a surprise upset
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How the far right media bubble failed Donald Trump
By ensconcing himself in the comfort of friendly — and increasingly conspiracy-driven — media, the former president is stuck in a feedback loop of his own making
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Sahra Wagenknecht: the left-wing populist who is Germany’s new kingmaker
In the Spotlight 'Glamorous and divisive enigma' has carved out a niche to be reckoned with by combining socialist policies with tough talk on immigration and Ukraine
By The Week UK Published
-
'Farmland has declined under both parties'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Chicago is taking drastic measures to reduce its deficit
In the Spotlight The city is expected to face a budget shortfall of nearly $1 billion in 2025
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The killing of an American in the West Bank could strain US-Israeli relations
The explainer Is the growing outcry from the Biden administration over the IDF killing of American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi a prelude to changes in US foreign policy in the region?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'We need to be honest about the FBI and its ability to prevent these tragedies'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How might the GOP's Afghanistan report impact the presidential race?
Today's Big Question House Republicans are blaming the Biden administration, but the White House is pushing back
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How accurate are political polls?
The Explainer And how much should you read into figures ahead of the 2024 election?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published