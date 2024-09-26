'Anthropomorphizing is fun, but it isn't a good idea'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Thanks, Dogue, but I'll skip the Gucci dog carrier'
Maddy Butcher at The Washington Post
There is an "apparently shrinking minority of people who consider coddling and fancy accoutrements antithetical to good dog ownership," says Maddy Butcher. Any "worthwhile 'investment' in a dog involves time and energy but not much money." People should "use dogs for what they were bred to do, if you can, and treat them like, well, dogs." Dogs "tend to be healthier and happier when their lives have a point. Pretend jobs are fine!"
'It's time for US sports teams to recognize the power of Latino fans'
Xavier A. Gutierrez at Time
An "undeniable trendline in our cultural landscape is the unmatched power of sports," but "somewhat still overlooked is the massive impact Latinos have on this industry's success," says Xavier A. Gutierrez. It is "clear that sports are driving our American culture, and Latinos are the primary growth drivers of the sports industry," so for "any organization seeking to future-proof its success, focusing on Latino fans is a smart place to start."
'You're wrong about 'Saturday Night Live'
Christian Schneider at National Review
'Saturday Night Live' is "neither as good nor as bad as we remember it," says Christian Schneider. There is the "'SNL' that we all remember watching as youths and into adulthood," where "our favorite recurring characters and cast members firing off catchphrases that are still burned into our brains." But "there is also the 'SNL' as it actually ran," as "oftentimes, this 'SNL' can be completely different from the one that lives in our memories."
'Antimicrobial resistance is dangerous in more ways than one'
Anthony McDonnell at the Financial Times
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), where "bacteria, fungi and viruses develop resistance to the drugs used to treat them — is rendering our arsenal of antibiotics ineffective," says Anthony McDonnell. But "lesser known, but equally important, is the impact that AMR might have on our global economy." Even a "small dent can have a huge impact," and "investing in treatments and new drugs will save healthcare systems money in the long run, and offer a return of $28 for every dollar invested."
-
