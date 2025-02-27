'There is no actor who comes close to conveying authority with such humanity'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Gene Hackman will be remembered as the Hollywood actor's actor'
Will Jeffery at The Conversation
Gene Hackman had a "rugged, dominating and commanding presence on screen, known for his emotionally honest, raw and fierce performances," says Will Jeffery. He "will leave a legacy to be studied and appreciated for years to come." A "man of many talents who played a kaleidoscopic range of authoritative roles, Hackman will almost certainly be remembered mainly for his tough-guy performance in 'The French Connection' — though many will also remember him as the Hollywood actor's actor."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'What we learned about politics by talking about ... wolves'
Michelle Nijhuis and Callie Hanson at The Washington Post
In the "rural West, where we work as journalists, few issues are more polarizing than the recovery of wolves," say Michelle Nijhuis and Callie Hanson. By "discovering what connected us before addressing what divided us, we had kept affective polarization at bay." Wolves are now "finding a way to survive in a divided state and a divided nation." But "their prospects, and ours, would be far better if we established a patch of common ground."
'Public nuisance lawsuits over plastics recycling lack legal foundation'
Donald J. Kochan at The Hill
Are "plastics recycling cases the new mega tort fueled by distorted theories of public nuisance law? If attorneys general and municipal officials have their way, they could be," says Donald J. Kochan. These "cases are effectively asking judges to redefine public nuisance." The "law defines a nuisance as the use of one's own property so as to substantially and unreasonably interfere with another's use," but "none of these traditional elements are present in the plastics cases."
'The US is destroying climate progress. Here's a strategy to win over the right.'
Erin Burns at The Guardian
This "isn't the time to give up on climate action. Instead, it is high time to rethink how it succeeds," says Erin Burns. The United States has "never had a true, comprehensive climate policy." America's "approach has been fragmented, focused on supporting specific technologies rather than tackling climate change holistically." How do we "make progress over the next four years? By acknowledging that climate action is a key consideration in policy, but is never the sole driving force shaping decisions."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
6 excellent sleeping bags for campers seeking comfort
The Week Recommends Have sweet dreams in these snug bags
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
US Christianity's long decline has halted, Pew finds
Speed Read 62% of Americans call themselves Christian, a population that has been 'relatively stable' for the past five years
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Amy Gleason: the low profile Trump insider officially heading DOGE
IN THE SPOTLIGHT While Elon Musk continues slashing government services as Trump's 'efficiency' pitbull, the White House insists a little-known MAGA functionary is the one officially running DOGE
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The world needs Francis' leadership'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The next German government enters a new, uncertain phase of history'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Failure to vaccinate against these diseases is dangerous to your child'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'It also means the start of a virtuous ecological cycle'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'There is a lot riding on the deal for both sides'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Whether we like it or not, social media is the public square of the 21st century'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'It's not hard to imagine how such an arrangement can go wrong'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'What Americans really need is access to safer products'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published