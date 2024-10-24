'Many antitrust officials today simply don't understand innovation'

'Breaking up Google is a fool's game'

Robert D. Atkinson at The Wall Street Journal

A "word to the Justice Department, which is considering whether to push for a breakup of Google to spur competition in the online search market: Don't," says Robert D. Atkinson. If Americans "rush to dismantle Google, we risk undermining our global competitiveness against China and other adversaries." Breakthroughs come "when firms have incentives to invest in research and profit from innovations that work," and "breaking up large tech companies would undermine those incentives, with serious consequences for innovation."

'This election, you're voting to protect girls who were sexually abused, like me'

J. Kyle Foster at USA Today

The election is "about women's rights more than anything for so many voters," says J. Kyle Foster. Sexual abuse victims "who get pregnant are judged and shamed, and now with the limitations of and politicizing around abortion rights, they're denied a choice about a situation forced on them." Americans "don't want that choice to be taken away from any girl or woman. It will be taken from even more of us if we don't fight for it."

'Rudy Giuliani's downfall feels downright karmic'

Hayes Brown at MSNBC

Rudy Giuliani's downfall is a "turn of events that feels downright karmic given the scale of the damage he's caused, part of a chain of consequences and repercussions that have hounded him over the last four years," says Hayes Brown. As "Trump and his allies prepare to challenge a loss next month, Giuliani's downfall should serve as a reminder that their actions can have a steep cost." There is a "righteous satisfaction in seeing someone like Giuliani brought low."

'Rural students deserve early college courses too'

Marty Meehan and Javier Reyes at The Boston Globe

Rural universities "need to work together to amass enough students to take college courses, and state education officials should provide flexibility to make it easier for districts to launch programs that look different from their urban and suburban peers," say Marty Meehan and Javier Reyes. Early college is a "game changer for many low-income, first-generation, and traditionally underrepresented students who may lack opportunities or do not live in households or communities where college is a given."

