'Many antitrust officials today simply don't understand innovation'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Breaking up Google is a fool's game'
Robert D. Atkinson at The Wall Street Journal
A "word to the Justice Department, which is considering whether to push for a breakup of Google to spur competition in the online search market: Don't," says Robert D. Atkinson. If Americans "rush to dismantle Google, we risk undermining our global competitiveness against China and other adversaries." Breakthroughs come "when firms have incentives to invest in research and profit from innovations that work," and "breaking up large tech companies would undermine those incentives, with serious consequences for innovation."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'This election, you're voting to protect girls who were sexually abused, like me'
J. Kyle Foster at USA Today
The election is "about women's rights more than anything for so many voters," says J. Kyle Foster. Sexual abuse victims "who get pregnant are judged and shamed, and now with the limitations of and politicizing around abortion rights, they're denied a choice about a situation forced on them." Americans "don't want that choice to be taken away from any girl or woman. It will be taken from even more of us if we don't fight for it."
'Rudy Giuliani's downfall feels downright karmic'
Hayes Brown at MSNBC
Rudy Giuliani's downfall is a "turn of events that feels downright karmic given the scale of the damage he's caused, part of a chain of consequences and repercussions that have hounded him over the last four years," says Hayes Brown. As "Trump and his allies prepare to challenge a loss next month, Giuliani's downfall should serve as a reminder that their actions can have a steep cost." There is a "righteous satisfaction in seeing someone like Giuliani brought low."
'Rural students deserve early college courses too'
Marty Meehan and Javier Reyes at The Boston Globe
Rural universities "need to work together to amass enough students to take college courses, and state education officials should provide flexibility to make it easier for districts to launch programs that look different from their urban and suburban peers," say Marty Meehan and Javier Reyes. Early college is a "game changer for many low-income, first-generation, and traditionally underrepresented students who may lack opportunities or do not live in households or communities where college is a given."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Will Elon Musk's million-dollar election scheme pay off?
Today's Big Question By offering a million bucks to prospective voters to sign his pro-Trump petition, the Tesla billionaire is playing a risky electoral game — and a potentially criminal one, too
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - October 24, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - horsemen of apocalypse, lotteries, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The Story of a Heart: a 'heart-rending' account of two children and one heart
The Week Reccomends Dr. Rachel Clarke's 'finest book yet' blends the 'arresting and the informative"
By The Week UK Published
-
'Halloween has been steadily succumbing to the chronically online'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Giuliani must hand assets to women he defamed
Speed Read The former New York City mayor must turn over his apartment and other possessions
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Life in a swing state
Opinion Why the election can't come soon enough
By Susan Caskie Published
-