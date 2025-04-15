'New firms are created to serve the economy of which they are part'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'It's India's fault local startups are trailing China'
Mihir Sharma at Bloomberg
Indian "officials often complain that legacy companies, especially in manufacturing, aren't investing enough, but are happy to present these new players as a success story," says Mihir Sharma. But if "India's startups aren't in the same sectors as China's, the fault lies with the economy and its stewards — with, in fact, the government." India's startups are "simply responding to the fact that growth in India is driven by consumer demand and not industrial production."
'Katy Perry really went to space. It's the most Katy Perry thing she's done yet.'
Kofi Mframa at USA Today
Katy Perry "just went to space, and the whole thing feels kinda … whatever," says Kofi Mframa. Why "should we care about Perry and friends' space odyssey?" This is "all spectacle. The media fanfare, the celebrities selected — it's all meant to act as an intergalactic billboard for Blue Origin." It "seems like our tech overlords' obsession with space is motivated less by a love of technology and more by the potential of escaping a planet they've mined."
'Arms control is not dead yet'
Rose Gottemoeller at Foreign Policy
Nuclear "arms control is dying," says Rose Gottemoeller. The U.S. "could face two nuclear powers, Russia and China, deploying similar numbers of nuclear warheads." They "could together threaten a first strike against which the United States would not have enough weapons to respond." If the U.S. "can successfully reengage with Russia to sustain nuclear parity and engage for the first time with China to control nuclear risks, the three countries can avoid a Cold War-style nuclear arms race."
'Texas should ban sugary drinks on food stamps'
Victoria Eardley at The Dallas Morning News
Food stamp "spending on unhealthful food isn't just a medical and moral crisis," says Victoria Eardley. It's "also a monetary crisis for taxpayers." The "numbers are so high, in part, because using food stamps encourages people to buy unhealthful food." This is a "vicious cycle in which taxpayers are helping to ruin people's health." A recent bill "would help lower-income Texans make healthful choices, while protecting every Texas taxpayer from both fueling and treating a health crisis."
Harvard loses $2.3B after rejecting Trump demands
speed read The university denied the Trump administration's request for oversight and internal policy changes
By Peter Weber, The Week US
El Salvador refuses to return US deportee
Speed Read President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador said he would not send back the unlawfully deported Kilmar Ábrego García
By Peter Weber, The Week US
The best time of year to buy a car
Some months — and days — are better than others
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
'This division is not merely economic; it is also ideological'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
Did China sabotage British Steel?
Today's Big Question Emergency situation at Scunthorpe blast furnaces could be due to 'neglect', but caution needed, says business secretary
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK
Taiwan's tricky balancing act
The Explainer The island nation, no longer certain of US backing against a hostile China, is quietly looking for other solutions
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK
'More was at stake here than the name of a body of water'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
America's woes are a foreign adversary's spy recruitment dream
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As federal workers reel from mass layoffs, the United States is becoming ground zero for international adversaries eager to snatch up disgruntled spies-to-be
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
'There are thorns among the grains'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
Trump pauses some tariffs but ramps up China tax
Speed Read The president suspended most 'reciprocal' tariffs for 90 days and raised his tariffs for China to 125%
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Why did Donald Trump U-turn on tariffs?
Today's Big Question President's 'easy-win' trade war couldn't survive the realities of the US economy
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK