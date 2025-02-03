'Although deepfake porn is a global problem, South Korea has been hit particularly hard'

'Korean women are fighting back against deepfakes'

Song Jung-A at the Financial Times

It is "not easy to grow up as a young woman in South Korea," says Song Jung-A. Despite "efforts to shake off the country's pervasive culture of sexism, technology seems to enable a new wave of misogynistic crimes every few years." AI is "fueling a crisis in deepfakes," and "part of the problem is that making deepfakes is not difficult." This is the "latest manifestation of the country's deep-rooted misogyny," and "authorities struggle to rein in the problem."

'We're Russian. We know what happens when Big Tech coddles dictators.'

Vladimir Kara-Murza, Yulia Navalnaya and Ilya Yashin at The Washington Post

Dictators "regularly draft new laws aimed at destroying citizens' rights, including those related to the internet," and "far too often, U.S. tech companies comply with these laws without asking too many questions," say Vladimir Kara-Murza, Yulia Navalnaya and Ilya Yashin. Every "concession to dictators hides a tragedy." The "principle of 'following local laws, no matter what they are' provides a convenient excuse." But "it's just that: an excuse and a moral dodge."

'The dating wealth gap is getting wider'

Myisha Battle at Time

"Dating in America right now" includes a "challenging economy on the one hand and outdated gender norms, particularly when it comes to who makes more money in relationships, on the other," says Myisha Battle. We are at a "crossroads where women can out-earn their potential male partners, but men are oftentimes still expected to hold more financial power throughout their courtship, if not throughout their whole relationship." Our "ideas about financial responsibility in dating need to be updated."

'Elon Musk is right. Let's ditch the penny'

Linda J. Bilmes at The Boston Globe

The "humble penny, a symbol of American commerce for over two centuries, is increasingly an economic burden," says Linda J. Bilmes. We "keep minting pennies because no one uses the pennies we mint." It "has grown ever more irrelevant as fewer and fewer Americans rely on cash." The "penny is a metaphor for America's inability to stop doing things that are no longer worth the cost." Retiring pennies "could set a precedent for tackling much larger, entrenched inefficiencies."

