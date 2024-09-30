'It does signal a turning point for American workers'

'Who will follow Amazon back into the office?'

Heather Long at The Washington Post

The "best job market of many people's lifetime is over," but this "doesn't mean that there will be a rush to follow Amazon's lead" for five days in-office, says Heather Long. These "mandates run the risk of backfiring, because star workers will be given an excuse to look for new jobs." The "ideal scenario for most 'office jobs' is a hybrid approach that allows workers to be at home on some days and in the office on others."

'The next GOP Senate leader must reform a broken institution'

Brian Darling at The Hill

There is a "battle brewing over who will succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as leader of the Senate Republicans," but it "should be less over personalities and more over how the candidates promise to run the Senate, a broken institution," says Brian Darling. A "candidate for Republican leader must pledge to reject bad ideas that will make the Senate less deliberative." The Senate is a "broken institution, but a victorious statesman could reform the body."

'The car was the last bastion of the CD and the full-length album. Now they are no more'

Tim Dowling at The Guardian

The CD "may have suffered its final, fatal blow: the last model of car to include a CD player has already been built," says Tim Dowling. CDs "were for the road only, and on the road the old rhythms of music-listening were still honored." You "didn't have to curate your choices," with CDs, and "for the duration of a journey at least, you were inclined to think that maybe the old way was better."

'Mayor Hochul to the rescue? Here's how gov can help NYC as Adams flounders'

Nicole Gelinas at the New York Post

No matter "what Mayor Adams decides to do in the coming days," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul "will have to start pulling double shifts: her day job, and acting as New York City's de facto mayor," says Nicole Gelinas. In "any case, New York is effectively, and indefinitely, mayor-less." The city "needs a strong governor to fill the power vacuum Hizzoner's scandals have created," and Hochul "does have powers she can wield to the city's benefit."

