'How quickly misogynistic videos show up in users' TikTok and YouTube feeds'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Many manosphere accounts openly call for women to be subjugated and subordinate to men'
Rachel Louise Snyder at The New York Times
"Last year, researchers at Dublin City University released a report on a disturbing phenomenon: a surge of male supremacy videos in young men's social media feeds," says Rachel Louise Snyder. "Messages included: Feminism has gone too far, men are losing out on jobs to women and women prefer to stay at home rather than work." As the "gender divide widens and young men increasingly lean conservative amid Trump-era authoritarianism," this messaging "resonates because it plays into young men's insecurities."
'Though these companies have massively invested in AI projects, we're nowhere close to apps being enjoyable'
Myisha Battle at Time
AI has "become a big focus of dating app companies," as they hope it is a way for users to "get more from their services faster and easier," says Myisha Battle. But the "majority of each generation from Boomers to Gen Z feels burned out by dating apps," and "all of these AI interventions don't seem to be making dating any easier, either. Rather, they run the risk of leaving daters with communication and social skills deficits, with younger daters being most susceptible."
'The next major 9/11 could possibly happen underwater'
Colum McCann at The Los Angeles Times
"More than 95% of the world's intercontinental information travels through underwater cables," says Colum McCann. These "carry not only our emails and phone calls but also the majority of the world's financial transactions." While the "Elon Musks of the world might want us to believe that Starlink is the true wave of the future," satellites are "slower and considerably more expensive, and most experts say that we will be using underwater cable systems for at least the next three decades."
'SCOTUS is the only branch of government that MAGA hasn't consumed'
Dace Potas at USA TODAY
"The U.S. Supreme Court and the judiciary were once core pieces of the Republican plans to restore conservative values to this country," but now "judges are criticized when they don't give Trump whatever he wants," says Dace Potas. If Trump gets to appoint another Supreme Court Justice, they are "unlikely to meet the same high standard" of his former nominations. Instead, they are likely to "blindly rule in Trump's favor and concern themselves with the reasoning later."
-
