'Leaders have dived into the political fray to protect their wealth'

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day

In this photo illustration, Elon Musk&#039;s twitter account is seen displayed on a smartphone with Donald Trump&#039;s Twitter account in background
(Image credit: Photo Illustration by Avishek Das / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

'Technology companies would be more benign if they were owned and governed by their users'

Hans Taparia and Bruce Buchanan at the Los Angeles Times

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Instant Opinion Big Tech Silicon Valley Government Marijuana Music
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸