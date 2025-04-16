'You shouldn't need a private company to fill out paperwork for you'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Is paying to file your taxes a scam?'
Alex Falcone at Time
Paying for the "privilege of paying taxes is bonkers," says Alex Falcone. Americans "shouldn't have to pay a private company to complete legally mandated paperwork," and "shouldn't have to fill out paperwork at all. The government has most of the same information you have." The "stalwartly frugal among you might be among the small percentage of Americans who file for free." The "fact that the toll collectors allow some people to pass their gate for free is part of the scam."
'A tariff meltdown for American chocolate makers'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
President Donald Trump "seems to think border taxes are a Willy Wonka golden ticket for the U.S. economy," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. But "what does it do to America's artisan chocolate businesses when huge duties raise the cost of cacao?" Whatever Trump "thinks he's doing with his global tariffs, this is the bitter reality for American chocolate businesses." He is "messing with prices and supply chains on a whim, and it isn't as if the U.S. can repatriate the raw material."
'Magical thinking about a miracle mineral'
Zeynep Tufekci at The New York Times
If anti-fluoride "bills pass, what will occur is no mystery," says Zeynep Tufekci. More "children's teeth will rot, which will cause pain, social stigma, impaired development and lifelong health problems, and raise the costs of their medical care." The "worst effects will fall on disadvantaged children, the kids who don't have access to frequent dentist visits." The "effects of all this will emerge slowly but surely, over many years, and persist long after this administration."
'Is the Supreme Court about to make police violence much worse?'
Robyn Nicole Sanders at Slate
The "Constitution does not arrive at the scene of the crime in time to stop the killing," says Robyn Nicole Sanders. But an "underexamined Supreme Court case, Barnes v. Felix," could "close the door on the postmortem reckoning, leaving the Constitution as a distant echo." It will "determine how the law defines accountability in the exercise of state power — whether the Constitution arrives at the scene of police violence to cradle the dying or wraps itself around the one who pulled the trigger."
China accuses NSA of Winter Games cyberattacks
speed read China alleges that the U.S. National Security Agency launched cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games in February
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Trump grants military control to federal border lands in unprecedented immigration crackdown
In the Spotlight The move could allow US troops to detain people crossing the border
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
Biden slams Trump's Social Security cuts
Speed Read In his first major public address since leaving office, Biden criticized the Trump administration's 'damage' and 'destruction'
By Peter Weber, The Week US
'New firms are created to serve the economy of which they are part'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
Inflation: How tariffs could push up prices
Feature Trump's new tariffs could cost families an extra $3,800 a year
By The Week US
Tariffs: Time for Congress to take over?
Feature Senators introduce a bill that would require any new tariffs to be approved by Congress
By The Week US
'This division is not merely economic; it is also ideological'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
Trump says electronics tariff break won't last
Speed Read The tariff exemptions on smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices are temporary, the administration says
By Peter Weber, The Week US
'More was at stake here than the name of a body of water'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
Supreme Court backs wrongly deported migrant
Speed Read The Trump administration must 'facilitate' the return of wrongfully deported migrant Kilmar Ábrego García from El Salvador, Supreme Court says
By Peter Weber, The Week US
'There are thorns among the grains'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US