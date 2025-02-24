'Failure to vaccinate against these diseases is dangerous to your child'

Liberty Vittert at The Hill

If "you fail to get your child the usual childhood vaccines," you have "fallen prey to an insidious lie," says Liberty Vittert. The "anti-vaxxer movement is putting all of our children at risk." Kids are "already dying, and those numbers are only going to get exponentially worse." When "we choose not to vaccinate, we aren't just making that choice for our own children," but we are "putting at risk every child they come into contact with."

'How the DOJ can disrupt Hamas'

Lorenzo Vidino at The Wall Street Journal

The "establishment of the Joint Task Force October 7, a unit within the Justice Department devoted to investigating Hamas activities in and outside the U.S., is a crucial step," says Lorenzo Vidino. Hamas has "long been given a pass by the U.S. government." The task force "should focus on improving interagency coordination, hiring more personnel and prosecuting the kinds of crimes most likely to lead to success." These "steps are key to tackling a terrorist organization."

'Ukraine once fed 400 million people worldwide. Freezing aid worsens global crisis.'

Olena Melnyk and Sera Koulabdara at USA Today

What were "once vibrant agricultural landscapes are now war zones" in Ukraine, and "without vital demining efforts, these lands will be held hostage by explosive remnants of war," say Olena Melnyk and Sera Koulabdara. The "degradation of Ukraine's farming infrastructure is not just a regional crisis — it's a global one." Sustaining "U.S. financial investment for demining efforts in Ukraine is crucial in building global capacity for research, mapping and monitoring environmental risks on agricultural lands."

'Demi Moore's awards narrative is extraordinary. Is her performance?'

Rebecca Onion at Slate

Demi Moore "should not win a Best Actress Oscar for 'The Substance!'" says Rebecca Onion. The film "is a mess, full of sound and fury, signifying little, with Moore given scant else to do besides 'react with horror to her latest mutation.'" Moore is "well, just fine in it." People "seem to enjoy feeling as if Hollywood is more politically aware and savvy than it was when Moore was at her most powerful." She'll "probably win," but "she shouldn't."

