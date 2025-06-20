'The Minnesota attacks join a grim catalog of political violence'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The nation encourages political violence by allowing it to seem normal'
The New York Times editorial board
The "surge in political violence during the Trump years has imperiled not only American lives but also our country's collective memory," says The New York Times editorial board. Melissa Hortman, a "member of the Minnesota state legislature, and her husband, Mark," became the "latest casualties of our nihilistic politics." Fear has become a "fact of life for politicians." When "we move on too quickly from an attack against our society's organizing ideas, we normalize it."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'MAGA's misguided isolationists'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
The "press is full of reporting on the 'MAGA civil war' over Iran, but what's notable is that the loudest isolationists appear to be losing the debate," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. The "new-right isolationists see every U.S. military intervention as a slippery slope to disaster." Instead of "Vietnam Syndrome, they suffer from Iraq Syndrome: Every U.S. intervention will turn into a quagmire of 'nation-building,' or even catastrophe." Wars are "unpredictable and always come with risks."
'We've come far since the first Juneteenth. But we still have a long way to go.'
Bea L. Hines at the Miami Herald
As we "think about Juneteenth and its meaning to Blacks, and indeed all Americans, I think of how far we as a nation have come. I think, too, of how far back some people want to send us," says Bea L. Hines. Juneteenth "should remind us of the reasons why we as a nation cannot put our efforts into making America 'great again.'" Making "America 'greater again' doesn't look too promising to people who look like me."
'Single moms will bear the brunt of the Republicans' budget cuts'
Grace Segers at The New Republic
Republican budget cuts have "largely focused their efforts on tightening work requirements for childless adults," but "portions of the measure would also affect parents receiving benefits," says Grace Segers. This is "indicative of the struggles that single mothers in the United States have faced since the inception of the modern social safety net." Federal "supports for poor families are often crucial for single parents — especially single mothers," because "single mothers are disproportionately likely to be struggling economically."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Another Starship blast sets back Musk's Mars hopes
Speed Read Nobody was killed in the explosion, which occurred in south Texas
-
3 tips to save for a cruise this year
The Explainer The convenience of a cruise doesn't necessarily come cheap without some strategic planning
-
Trump gives himself 2 weeks for Iran decision
Speed Read Trump said he believes negotiations will occur in the near future
-
Court allows National Guard in LA as Dodgers repel feds
Speed Read The team said they 'denied entry' to ICE agents seeking to enter their stadium
-
Can Iran's government survive war with Israel?
Talking Points 'Regime change' may be on the agenda
-
'Is it even possible to enjoy a trip without contributing to the problem?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
ICE arrests NYC comptroller at courthouse
Speed Read Brad Lander was held for about four hours before being released
-
Trump ramps up Iran threats, demands 'surrender'
Speed Read Trump met with his top aides in the Situation Room on Tuesday
-
'Big Oil does not accept responsibility'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
DNC rocked by high-profile departures as future is in question
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Generational shifts, ambiguous priorities, and the intensifying dangers of the Trump administration have pushed the organization into uncertain territory
-
Trump leaves G7 early, warns Tehran to evacuate
Speed Read Trump claimed to have left the summit due to ongoing issues in the Middle East