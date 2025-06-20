'The Minnesota attacks join a grim catalog of political violence'

'The nation encourages political violence by allowing it to seem normal'

The New York Times editorial board

The "surge in political violence during the Trump years has imperiled not only American lives but also our country's collective memory," says The New York Times editorial board. Melissa Hortman, a "member of the Minnesota state legislature, and her husband, Mark," became the "latest casualties of our nihilistic politics." Fear has become a "fact of life for politicians." When "we move on too quickly from an attack against our society's organizing ideas, we normalize it."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'MAGA's misguided isolationists'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

The "press is full of reporting on the 'MAGA civil war' over Iran, but what's notable is that the loudest isolationists appear to be losing the debate," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. The "new-right isolationists see every U.S. military intervention as a slippery slope to disaster." Instead of "Vietnam Syndrome, they suffer from Iraq Syndrome: Every U.S. intervention will turn into a quagmire of 'nation-building,' or even catastrophe." Wars are "unpredictable and always come with risks."

Read more

'We've come far since the first Juneteenth. But we still have a long way to go.'

Bea L. Hines at the Miami Herald

As we "think about Juneteenth and its meaning to Blacks, and indeed all Americans, I think of how far we as a nation have come. I think, too, of how far back some people want to send us," says Bea L. Hines. Juneteenth "should remind us of the reasons why we as a nation cannot put our efforts into making America 'great again.'" Making "America 'greater again' doesn't look too promising to people who look like me."

Read more

'Single moms will bear the brunt of the Republicans' budget cuts'

Grace Segers at The New Republic

Republican budget cuts have "largely focused their efforts on tightening work requirements for childless adults," but "portions of the measure would also affect parents receiving benefits," says Grace Segers. This is "indicative of the struggles that single mothers in the United States have faced since the inception of the modern social safety net." Federal "supports for poor families are often crucial for single parents — especially single mothers," because "single mothers are disproportionately likely to be struggling economically."

Read more