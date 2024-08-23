'Will parents of people who struggle with being different at last find a powerful advocate?'
'My son and Gus Walz deserve a champion like Tim Walz'
Tina Brown at The New York Times
For "people who are different and have no support, the world can be bleak. Their loneliness can be agonizing," says Tina Brown. Having a "friendly, forgiving workplace to go to is critical. It's often their only taste of community and what makes them such reliable and rewarding employees." Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has "been such an inspiring role model to kids all your life," so "I urge you: please make this your cause."
'Let's not learn the wrong lessons from Matthew Perry's ketamine tragedy'
Los Angeles Times editorial board
It's "impossible to say with confidence that Matthew Perry would be alive today" if not for ketamine, says the Los Angeles Times editorial board. But the harm of ketamine is "not in ketamine itself, nor even in its rising popularity among the rich and famous." Rather, it's in "using it to prey on the ill and vulnerable for personal gain." Ketamine "can have great therapeutic value when administered responsibly under controlled conditions."
'Canada's child care "reform": Following the money'
Matthew Lau at National Review
The "Trudeau government's takeover of Canada's childcare sector, initiated in 2021, has been a mess from coast to coast," says Matthew Lau. What is "not so well-documented is how many taxpayers' dollars for childcare are now being consumed by bureaucracy." Amid a "shortage of childcare spaces, the government is spending more on diversity, equity, inclusion, and administration" than childcare. "Bureaucrats, unions, and activists are the ones benefiting from the government takeover."
'How simple monitors can prevent air pollution-related illness'
Joshua Graff Zivin, Benjamin Krebs and Matthew J. Neidell at Time
Tracking air quality is a "critical step toward preventing air pollution-related illnesses, yet monitoring is nowhere near granular enough," say Joshua Graff Zivin, Benjamin Krebs and Matthew J. Neidell. Inaccurate information "can lead to wasted time and money if people stay home from school or work," or "result in poorer health for people who venture out into dirty air thinking it's clean." The world needs the "equivalent of Waze or Google Maps for air quality instead of traffic."
