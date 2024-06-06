Israel targets US in secret influence campaign

The campaign hit US lawmakers with pro-Israel and anti-Muslim messaging

People hold signs and flags during 'March For Israel' at the National Mall
The effort "signals the lengths Israel was willing to go to sway American opinion on the war in Gaza"
(Image credit: Noam Galai / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Israel organized and funded a covert influence campaign targeting U.S. lawmakers and the American public with pro-Israel and anti-Muslim messaging through fake news and social media accounts, The New York Times and Haaretz said Wednesday. Documents show Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs hired the Tel Aviv marketing firm Stoic after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Its campaign mainly targeted Black Democratic lawmakers and young progressives.  




Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

