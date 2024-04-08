Israel's 'tactical' withdrawal

What happened

The Israeli military announced it was pulling back one of its main ground units from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, as protesters across Israel marked six months to the day since a surprise attack by Hamas militants prompted a full-scale Israeli invasion of the Palestinian territory.

Who said what

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it was making a "tactical" withdrawal after concluding its mission in the city of Khan Younis, pulling out its 98th Commando Division "to recuperate and prepare for future operations." Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the move was tied to preparations "for the operation in Rafah," where more than one million Palestinians displaced by the war now reside.

It's "hard to know exactly what" Israel's pullback means, White House National Security Council Communications advisor John Kirby said. It does appear "tactical rather than a sign the war may be moving closer to its end," said the BBC. While Israeli officials have denied international pressure prompted the move, the "timing was unmistakable," after an Israeli strike killed seven World Central Kitchen food aid workers, The Jerusalem Post said.

What next?

Negotiations between Hamas and Israel continue this week in Cairo, with the United States readying a new proposal that will "demand a significant compromise" from both sides, Haaretz said.