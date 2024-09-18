Slain journalists are getting a one-of-a-kind memorial

The memorial will be located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Concept art of the Fallen Journalists Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Concept art of the Fallen Journalists Memorial in Washington, D.C.
(Image credit: Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation / John Ronan Architects)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

An architectural firm is preparing to honor slain journalists across the world with a unique memorial — one that will be a first-of-its-kind monument in the United States. On Sept. 16, the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation (FJMF) unveiled its first design plans for the Fallen Journalists Memorial, which will be located in a prominent spot on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The memorial will be "dedicated to press freedom and the journalists who have lost their lives in service to that cause," according to a press release from the FJMF. It will be constructed by lead architect John Ronan and is slated to begin construction in 2026 with planned completion in 2028.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Politics Journalism News Washington Dc In The Spotlight
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸