Nevada politician guilty of murdering journalist
Robert Telles was found guilty of murdering investigative journalist Jeff German in 2022
What happened
Jurors in Las Vegas found former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles guilty of murder yesterday, nearly two years after the September 2022 stabbing death of investigative journalist Jeff German. The longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter had published several articles about Telles, including affairs and discord in his office, and Telles blamed German's reporting for his defeat in a June 2022 Democratic primary.
Who said what
Telles pleaded not guilty and claimed he was "framed." But prosecutors presented "evidence police recovered from Telles' home, photos and surveillance video from the day of the stabbing, and a match between Telles' DNA and DNA recovered from underneath German's fingernails," The Washington Post said.
German was killed "for doing the kind of work in which he took great pride," Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said, and the guilty verdict provides a "measure of justice." German was one of 15 media workers killed in the U.S. since 1992, the Committee to Protect Journalists said.
What next?
Jurors said Telles, 47, should get life in prison with the possibility of parole in 20 years. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
'The federal government's response to the latest surge has been tepid at best'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is taunting Trump the key to Harris' campaign?
Today's Big Question Democrats embrace mockery instead of menace
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
French prosecutors charge Telegram's Durov
Speed Read Telegram CEO Pavel Durov faces preliminary charges in France for permitting crime on his messaging app
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
French prosecutors charge Telegram's Durov
Speed Read Telegram CEO Pavel Durov faces preliminary charges in France for permitting crime on his messaging app
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi convicted of fraud
Speed read Former 'Real Housewives' husband Girardi was also part of the legal team depicted in the 2000 film 'Erin Brockovich'
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
France arrests CEO of Telegram
Speed Read Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of the messaging app Telegram, was arrested as part of an ongoing judicial investigation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
DOJ investigates Tennessee's largest prison
Speed Read Federal authorities are looking into reports of substantial violence and sexual abuse at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Huw Edwards pleads guilty to making indecent images of children
Speed Read 'Chaos' outside Westminster Magistrates' Court before former BBC presenter's hearing
By The Week Staff Published
-
Southport knife attack: third child dies of injuries
Speed Read Taylor Swift shares her condolences after young fans targeted at pop-themed dance class
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Bodycam shows deputy killing Black woman
Speed Read An Illinois deputy fatally shot Sonya Massey, who had called 911 about suspected trespassers
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why some Kenyans are sceptical about 'vampire' serial killer
Under the Radar 'Kenya's Ted Bundy' has been linked to dozens of murders, but sceptics have questioned whether he is a scapegoat for the murders of anti-government activists
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published