Nevada politician guilty of murdering journalist

Robert Telles was found guilty of murdering investigative journalist Jeff German in 2022

Robert Telles testifies in Las Vegas murder trial
Telles blamed German's reporting for his defeat in a June 2022 Democratic primary
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Jurors in Las Vegas found former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles guilty of murder yesterday, nearly two years after the September 2022 stabbing death of investigative journalist Jeff German. The longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter had published several articles about Telles, including affairs and discord in his office, and Telles blamed German's reporting for his defeat in a June 2022 Democratic primary.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

