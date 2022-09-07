Las Vegas county official arrested in connection with murder of investigative reporter

Las Vegas Metro Police arrested Clark County Administrator Robert Telles Wednesday evening in connection with the murder last weekend of longtime investigative reporter Jeff German. German, 69, had written several articles in the Las Vegas Journal-Review about Telles and complaints about mismanagement in his office, which oversees probate estates for deceased county residents. Telles publicly blamed the articles for his loss in the Democratic primary in June.

German was found dead with multiple stab wounds outside his house Saturday morning. Police released photos Tuesday of a red vehicle believed to be linked to German's murder, and an SUV matching the description was seen in Telles' driveway Tuesday evening. The red SVU and a second vehicle were towed from Telles' house early Wednesday afternoon, and police searched the home and interviewed him. Law enforcement arrived in force Wednesday evening and locked down the neighborhood.

After what appears to have been a standoff, Telles was taken from his house on a stretcher. Telles' condition was not released. Las Vegas police and the Clark County sheriff's department said they will hold a press conference Thursday.

"The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom," Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook said Wednesday. "We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can't do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution. ... Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family, and Jeff's many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter. Godspeed, Jeff."