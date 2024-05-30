Alito rejects calls to recuse over flag furor

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he will not sit out the Jan. 6 Capitol riot cases

Justice Samuel Alito and his wife, Martha, in 2018
Donald Trump cheered Alito's decision, saying all judges "should have such GRIT"
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said Wednesday he won't sit out two cases involving the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, telling Democratic lawmakers demanding his recusal that his wife bore full responsibility for publicly displaying a pair of flags associated with the "Stop the Steal" movement that fueled the insurrection.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

