Harris clinches Democratic support, raises $81M

President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her as his replacement

Vice President Kamala Harris greets workers at newly rebranded Harris campaign headquarters
"I took on perpetrators of all kinds," Harris said of her time as a courtroom prosecutor. "So hear me when I say: I know Donald Trump's type."
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Vice President Kamala Harris secured the verbal support of enough Democratic National Convention delegates on Monday to clinch the party's presidential nomination. President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her as his replacement on Sunday, and Democrats from across the ideological spectrum and levels of government expeditiously threw her their support. The newly rebranded Harris campaign said it raised $81 million from 880,000 donors in the first 24 hours — which would be a single-day presidential fund-raising record — and signed up 28,000 new volunteers.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

