Left on read: Labour's WhatsApp dilemma

Andrew Gwynne has been sacked as health minister over comments posted in a Labour messaging group

Photo composite illustration of Keir Starmer, Andrew Gwynne, smartphones and WhatsApp messages
Is it time for MPs to consider if their WhatsApp addiction is doing more harm than good?
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
"There's a familiar pattern in Westminster these days," said Katy Balls in The Guardian. "An MP writes in haste a message to colleagues on WhatsApp. The contents leak to the press. Then there's embarrassment, a public ticking off or – if really bad – the sack."

This time it's Health Minister Andrew Gwynne facing the fallout. The Mail on Sunday exposed a secret Labour WhatsApp group called Trigger Me Timbers, where Gwynne allegedly posted a crude "joke" about a 72-year-old constituent: "Dear resident, Fuck your bins. I'm re-elected and without your vote. Screw you. PS: Hopefully you'll have croaked it by the all-outs."

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

