Liz Cheney campaigns with Harris in Wisconsin

The pair does not agree on much politically, but they share an anti-Trump stance

Vice President Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney campaign together in Ripon, Wisconsin
Cheney said she is casting her ballot for Harris, her first time ever voting for a Democratic nominee
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) campaigned with Kamala Harris in Ripon, Wisconsin, Thursday as the Democratic presidential nominee ramped up her efforts to win over Republicans and GOP-leaning independents repelled by Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Standing under a "Country Over Party" banner, Cheney said she was "proudly" casting her ballot for Harris, her first time ever voting for a Democratic nominee, because "putting patriotism ahead of partisanship is not an aspiration" this election, "it is our duty."

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

