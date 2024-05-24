Macron tries to soothe New Caledonia uproar

What happened

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he will not force through a controversial voting reform that sparked violence in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia, leaving six people dead.

Who said what

Macron flew to Nouméa, the New Caledonian capital, after sending 1,000 additional French gendarmes to quell rioting that began May 13 in response to legislation moving through France's Parliament. The reforms would allow more French residents to vote in local elections. Currently, only Indigenous Kanaks — who make up 40% of the population — and people who settled in New Caledonia before 1998 can vote.



Many Kanaks worry the new legislation would "dilute" their political voice, said the BBC, potentially endangering future independence votes. Three referendums held since 2018 failed, but the 2021 vote was boycotted by pro-independence groups.

What next?

Macron pledged to wait a "few weeks to allow for calm, the resumption of dialogue," before trying to broker a new agreement for the archipelago's future. The extra security, he said, "will remain as long as necessary."