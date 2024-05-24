Macron tries to soothe New Caledonia uproar

The French president promised to delay a voting reform that prompted deadly riots in the Pacific territory

French President Emmanuel Macron greets police in New Caledonia
Many Indigenous voters in New Caledonia worry the new legislation would "dilute" their political voice
(Image credit: Ludovic Marin / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he will not force through a controversial voting reform that sparked violence in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia, leaving six people dead.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read France Emmanuel Macron Riots
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸