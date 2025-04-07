Marine Le Pen: will her conviction fuel the far-right?

With National Rally framing their ex-leader as a political martyr, is French court ruling an own goal for democracy?

Far-right leaders including Viktor Orban, Matteo Salvini, Geert Wilders and even a spokesperson for Vladimir Putin have rushed to brand Marine Le Pen's conviction for embezzling EU funds to pay National Rally (RN) party staff "a conspiracy to take out one of the continent’s most prominent illiberal figures", said the FT.

Le Pen is calling it an attack on "the will of the people", much like US President Donald Trump's claims that he is the victim of a "witch hunt", said CNN’s Dominic Thomas. And indeed, for supporters of Le Pen's party, the ruling bolsters a belief that "the system is rigged against them".

