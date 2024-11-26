The winners and losers in Gaetz's rise and fall

The implosion of Donald Trump's first pick to run the Department of Justice was part fluke, part feature and part forecast of the president-elect's incoming administration

Matt Gaetz arrives at New York City court on May 16, 2024, for former U.S. President Donald Trump&#039;s trial.
In a slate of controversial Cabinet nominations, Matt Gaetz was arguably the most shocking to Democrats and Republicans alike
(Image credit: Jeenah Moon-Pool / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Even by the freewheeling standards set during President-elect Donald Trump's first administration, former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz stood out as a particularly surprising pick for a Cabinet position, to say nothing of being tapped to lead the Department of Justice as Trump's nominee for Attorney General. Not only had Gaetz, one of Trump's fiercest congressional allies, barely practiced law since earning his JD in 2007, but he was now being asked to head the department which had recently investigated him for alleged 2017 sexual assault of a minor. In a slate of controversial Cabinet nominations, his was arguably the most shocking to Democrats and Republicans alike.

No less shocking, although perhaps not entirely surprising, was Gaetz's decision to pull himself out of contention in the face of growing opposition from the Senators tasked with confirming him for the role. All told, this nomination saga lasted just eight days, with Trump turning to fellow Floridian Pam Bondi as his new AG-in-waiting mere hours after Gaetz's withdrawal. But in the wake of those turbulent days, keen-eyed observers and political commentators have been given a glimpse into both the inner workings of the President-elect's transition process, and his vision for his incoming administration.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

